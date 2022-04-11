ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

Commissioners designate April as Month of Remembrance for fallen officers, 28th to honor Deputy Fox & Sergeant Ward

By Kenneth Reece
wataugaonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Watauga County Commissioners have designated April as the “Month of Remembrance for Watauga County's Fallen Law Enforcement Officers”. Along with that designation will be a day to remember two of the fallen. That day will...

wataugaonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCTV 5

Hundreds gather to honor fallen Joplin officer Jake Reed

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people gathered Friday to honor fallen Joplin police officer Jake Reed. Officer Jake Reed and Corporal Ben Cooper died after a shootout ten days ago. Joplin Police and members of officer Reed’s family were joined by hundreds of community members and fellow brothers and...
JOPLIN, MO
Augusta Free Press

Three fallen Virginia law enforcement officers honored by Point 27

Global nonprofit Point 27 recently honored two fallen Virginia law enforcement officers and a civilian campus security officer who died this year in the line of duty. Those honored: Bridgewater College police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, who were fatally shot Feb. 1, and Portsmouth deputy sheriff Malek Majzoub, who died Jan. 15, from complications of COVID-19 contracted through exposure on duty.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
KING 5

'He was heroic’: Community honors fallen Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Fallen Pierce County Deputy Dominque “Dom” Calata was remembered by family, friends and the community in a celebration of life service Friday. The body of Calata was led in procession from the Washington State Fairgrounds to Tacoma’s Church of All Nations. The procession was lined with people who showed their support for Calata's family and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
CBS 46

Memorial ride held to honor Henry County fallen officer

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office gathered with hundreds of bike riders Saturday for a touching tribute to honor a fallen officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Paramhans Desai was shot on Nov. 4, 2021 while responding to a domestic dispute in McDonough....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watauga County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Watauga County, NC
WSVN-TV

Hollywood Police Department honors fallen law enforcement officers during annual Memorial Motorcycle Ride

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department hosted its annual Memorial Motorcycle Ride in collaboration with the 9463 Foundation. Dozens of people gathered Sunday morning to kick off the annual tradition. The event honors Florida law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities. Hollywood Police...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sergeant#A Day To Remember#Sgt
WFAA

Haltom City honors two fallen police officers with new street signs

HALTOM CITY, Texas — The Haltom City community joined its police department Thursday to honor two of its fallen police officers. At an unveiling ceremony hosted on Thursday morning, the 5000 block of Hadley Street in front of Haltom Middle School – where Officer Kris Hutchison had served as a school resource officer (SRO) – was formally renamed Hutchison Way. Members of both Hutchison's family and the SRO team attended the event and helped install the new signs.
HALTOM CITY, TX
WECT

US Army honors Oak Island Police Sergeant

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Fort Bragg representatives visited the Town of Oak Island Police Department to give a letter of appreciation to Sergeant Jack Huntsman and the Oak Island Police Department. Huntsman helped a military service member through suicidal thoughts in September of last year. The service member has...
OAK ISLAND, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Elko Daily Free Press

Sergeant, former deputy file for sheriff

ELKO – Two candidates vying for Elko County Sheriff are seeking changes in leadership of the department. Former deputy John Gaylor and current Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Silva this week discussed their reasons for filing to run against Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza. They each cited problems with training staff and...
ELKO, NV
KAAL-TV

Garner man honored for service with Quilt of Valor

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Recently a Garner veteran was honored for his service. Richard Olson served in the Army, took a break, and then came back to serve in the Airforce. MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center shared a video on Facebook of Olson being honored with the Quilt of Valor.
MILITARY
Western Iowa Today

Report: Cedar Rapids Nightclub Shooting Suspect is Father of Victim’s Child

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The suspect in the Sunday morning shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub appears to be the father of one of the victim’s children. Thirty-five-year-old Nicole Owens of Cedar Rapids, who was shot to death inside the Taboo Nightclub, was the mother of three children. The Cedar Rapids Gazette cites Linn County birth records that show Owens and 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush are the parents of a child born in early 2021. Rush has been charged with second-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and illegal possession of a gun as a felon. The Gazette reports Rush filled out court documents showing he’s unemployed — and his previous employer had been the Taboo Nightclub where the shooting took place.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy