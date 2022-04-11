Commissioners designate April as Month of Remembrance for fallen officers, 28th to honor Deputy Fox & Sergeant Ward

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The suspect in the Sunday morning shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub appears to be the father of one of the victim’s children. Thirty-five-year-old Nicole Owens of Cedar Rapids, who was shot to death inside the Taboo Nightclub, was the mother of three children. The Cedar Rapids Gazette cites Linn County birth records that show Owens and 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush are the parents of a child born in early 2021. Rush has been charged with second-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and illegal possession of a gun as a felon. The Gazette reports Rush filled out court documents showing he’s unemployed — and his previous employer had been the Taboo Nightclub where the shooting took place.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO