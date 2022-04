LUBBOCK, TX — Jurors at the bribery trial in federal court of former San Angelo Chief of Police Tim Vasquez learned that the charges eventually filed stemmed from a small investigation into a charity golf tournament Vasquez organized for May 1, 2015. It was a fundraiser for the Texas Police Chiefs Association, and organization that Vasquez had been elected president in April 2015. According to Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna, who was the lead investigator of the Vasquez case as a Texas Ranger from 2016-2019, Vasquez was the organizer and handled all of the finances for the May 2015 golf…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO