Another person pleads guilty in counterfeit check scheme

 2 days ago
A fourth person pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a scheme that recruited homeless people from Rhode Island to cash counterfeit business checks in several New England states in exchange for a small payment, federal prosecutors said. Cortavious Benford, 28,...

