Darien, CT

Darien’s Humphrey leads D1 in assists with Stanford lacrosse

By Dave Stewart
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was nearly three years between Ashley Humphrey’s final game with the Darien girls lacrosse team and her first at Stanford. Judging by the results through 15 games this season, Humphrey is more than making up for lost time. Humphrey, a redshirt freshman with the Cardinal, leads all...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse loses overtime heartbreaker to No. 5 Cornell: ‘Just an emotional game’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Brendan Curry sat at the end of a table of grim-faced Syracuse teammates. His coach, Gary Gait, occupied the other end. The Orange had just lost an overtime heartbreaker to neighboring Cornell, 16-15, in a Carrier Dome game SU once led 7-2. Curry’s voice wavered only slightly when he was asked why he seemed so emotionally depleted after the defeat.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
Stamford Advocate

UConn women’s basketball guard Christyn Williams joining WNBA’s Washington Mystics: ‘Dream come true’

The WNBA invited 12 players to attend Monday’s draft in person in New York. Each of the 12 players were those projected to be selected in the first round. They spent the weekend touring the Big Apple and taking part in pre-draft festivities — including watching the Empire State Building turn orange in recognition of the league.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stamford Advocate

Wilton girls lacrosse, with 6 DI commits, has set lofty goals

When the Class of 2022 arrived on the Wilton girls lacrosse team three years ago, head coach Meredith Meyran and her coaches didn’t really need much introduction. The players had been on their radar for some time. “We saw them coming a mile away,” Meyran said. “We said ‘ok,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Moving on up: Rutgers women’s lacrosse moves up in latest poll

It may have been a difficult week for Rutgers women’s lacrosse, but that didn’t stop the Scarlet Knights from making a move in the latest poll. No. 13 Rutgers have now lost two straight games, but they moved up two spots in this week’s poll. Rutgers is now the third-highest ranked team from the Big Ten in the most recent ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll. No. 3 Northwestern is followed by No. 8 Maryland. They are No. 11 in the latest RPI released by the NCAA. On Saturday, Rutgers lost 21-13 at Northwestern. On the previous weekend, Rutgers dropped a 13-12 overtime loss to No. 23 Arizona State. Rutgers, now 10-3 on the season with a 2-2 record in the Big Ten, is hoping to bounce back with a midweek game against Wagner. RelatedRutgers football offers four-star quarterback Michael Van Buren on Saturday visit The two losses in the Big Ten have been against Northwestern and Maryland, both programs ranked higher than the Scarlet Knights. Last season, Rutgers beat Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and then lost in the next round to Stony Brook.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

