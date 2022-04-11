ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Agents Seize $3.2 Million in Cocaine Hidden in Papier-mâché Handicrafts

By Yantis Green
 4 days ago

LAREDO—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Laredo Port of Entry seized more than $3 million in alleged cocaine in a commercial truck containing papier-mâché handicrafts.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in the commercial truck environment and their effective utilization of training, inspections experience and technology successfully prevented a significant load of cocaine from ever reaching U.S. streets,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Name 427lbscocaine.jpg Copyright

On April 8, 2022, a CBP officer assigned to the World Trade Bridge encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico hauling a shipment of papier-mâché of glass handicrafts and referred it for secondary examination. After conducting a thorough secondary examination, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment, CBP officers discovered 101 packages containing a total of 427 pounds (193.8 kg) of alleged cocaine concealed within the conveyance.

