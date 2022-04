ETCOG coordinates plan for rural broadband internet access in East Texas. “And if this initiative can really reach those rural communities, it’s only going to benefit the region as a whole including the city of Longview, the City of Tyler,” Vanderbilt said. He said the plans must be approved by county commissioners, and Gregg and Harrison counties are nearly ready for a vote.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO