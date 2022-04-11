ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Suspect Arrested in Ector County Courthouse Pipe Bomb Scare

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 1 day ago

ODESSA, TX- An Odessa man has been arrested in connection with the bomb scare at the Ector County Courthouse last week.

On April 7, 2022, an explosive device was discovered at the Ector County Courthouse and disarmed using a high-pressured water device.

Then, on April 9, 2022, Ector County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Paul Finnegan.

Finnegan was arrested at 4:00 p.m. at the 2500 block of Galahad Avenue on a felony warrant for tampering of records and felony theft. According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Finnegan also is facing pending charged related to the hoax explosive device found at the courthouse.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as relevant information becomes available.

