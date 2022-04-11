ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Man killed after trash fire gets out of control

By WJAG News
norfolkneradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK - A man who was burning trash at a residence northwest of Norfolk Monday morning was killed after the fire got out of control. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk...

www.norfolkneradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor’s disappearance after doll mistaken for missing mom’s body and crashed car found

THESE are the seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor's disappearance after a doll was mistaken for the missing mom's body and a crashed car was discovered. Ariana Taylor, a 23-year-old mom, was last heard from on the night of April 2, 2022, and reported missing the next day - after the SUV believed to be in her possession was recovered following a crash.
GARY, IN
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, NE
City
Madison, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Norfolk, NE
Norfolk, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Madison County, NE
Accidents
Madison County, NE
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WUSA9

2 arrested after 14 overdoses, 9 deaths reported in 1 day in DC

Police have arrested two people they say are connected to a string of overdoses that lead to the deaths of nine people in D.C. According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Violent Crime Suppression Division announced the arrests of 43-year-old Sheldon Marbley and 23-year-old Shameka Hayes on several drug charges.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Fire#Out Of Control#Fire Burning#911#Accident
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Police SWAT Responds to Standoff With Violent Offender

There was a heavy law enforcement presence for several hours in a Billings neighborhood near Terry Park on Wednesday afternoon (4/13). According to an alert from Billings Police Sgt Brandon Wooley on the @BillingsPD Twitter page posted just before 7 pm MDT on Wednesday, there were ongoing "active law enforcement operations" happening around 6th Street West and Broadwater where a suspect had reportedly barricaded themself.
BILLINGS, MT
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Olney After Gunmen Fired At Least 28 Shots: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday. The shooting occurred on 5th and West Champlost Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Police said while investigating a homicide at 5th Street, they heard four gunshots four blocks north at 5th and West Champlost Avenue. Officers tell Eyewitness News they then found a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a Blue Infinity Q70 with a gunshot wound to his cheek. Police believe two people fired at least 28 shots through the window of the car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:10 a.m., according to officials.  At this point, police do not believe the shootings in Olney are connected. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Co-owner of shoe store shuts doors permanently after young girl shot

As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl. RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mallYoung Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Daily Voice

MURDER SUICIDE: Police Release Details In Father-Son Slayings At BWMC

A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said. Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said. This happened around 5:30 p.m.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Pickup Truck Strikes And Kills Scooter Driver From Kensington: Police

A person driving a scooter was killed after being struck by a pickup truck in the Lewisdale area over the weekend, authorities said. Raymond Bradley, 60, of Kensington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened at the intersection of East-West Highway and 23rd Avenue just before noon on Sunday, March 20, Prince George's Police said.
ACCIDENTS
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies man killed in Hamilton house fire

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person has died in a house fire in Hamilton Sunday, according to the Hamilton Fire Department. The fire happened at a home in the 1200 block of Vanderveer Avenue at around 10 p.m. Officials were dispatched to the scene and were able to quickly put...
HAMILTON, OH
KTVL

Rural Metro Fire extinguishes out-of-control debris pile in Hugo

HUGO — Firefighters with Rural Metro Fire's North Valley Station put out a 1/10th acre grass fire on Oxyoke Road in Hugo. RMF reported that the fire was caused by "a debris pile that contained flaming cardboard that blew across the road into a neighboring property when afternoon winds picked up."
ACCIDENTS
2 On Your Side

Dunkirk bus driver gets students out safely after bus catches fire

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Around 7:15 Thursday morning, the Dunkirk City School District was notified that one of its buses had caught fire. At the time five students were on board. All were removed in time and no one was injured. The bus driver smelled something burning and immediately pulled over into the parking lot of Save A Lot on 4th Street, according to Tim Abbey, the director of facility and transportation for the Dunkirk City School District. She quickly got all of the students off the bus and called 911.
DUNKIRK, NY
Shropshire Star

'No suspicious circumstances' in death of man who was pulled from river in Shrewsbury

A coroner has been told that there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement in the death of a young man who died after being pulled from the River Severn. Toby Jones, aged 31, from Longden Coleham, in Shrewsbury, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on April 3 despite the best efforts of emergency services staff who fought to save his life, Shropshire coroner John Ellery heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy