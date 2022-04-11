ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Sherwood Way Restaurant Going from Rice & Fortune Cookies to Tacos & Chips & Salsa

By Matt Trammell
SAN ANGELO, TX – A new Mexican restaurant is looking to open up at a high traffic area of Sherwood Way in the near future.

The former Lin's Chinese Buffett located at 4388 Sherwood Way will now become Alejandro's Kitchen and Tequila bar. Signs out front confirm that the restaurant will serve Mexican food.

Lin's Chinese Buffett shut down in 2015. At the time the restaurant claimed to be doing renovations but a not on the door told otherwise. An orange 8.5" x 11" notice was posted on the door of Lin's at the time warning them to "Remove all feral cat crates." They never reopened.

More than half a decade later, crews are now transforming the building from oriental style to a western Tex Mex style. They have added outdoor decor including a number pump jack replicas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCDuA_0f63R2cR00

The opening date has not been revealed at this time.

