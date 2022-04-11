ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Passes Away

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsAH4_0f63QXl600

ARLINGTON, TX- A former coach for the Dallas Cowboys has died after a long battle with cancer.

Gary Brown,52, who was the Cowboys running back’s coach for 7 years has died after being treated for cancer.

Brown played college football at Penn State and was drafted in the 8th round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers. Brown then played for the San Diego Chargers and the New York Giants.

As a coach, Brown started at the collegiate level with Lycoming, then Susquehanna, and Rutgers from 2003-2008. In 2009, The Cleveland Browns hired Brown as a running back coach and in 2013, Brown coached the same position with the Dallas Cowboys. He coached players like DeMarco Murray, Darren McFadden, and Ezekiel Elliott among others.

After the 2019 season when the Cowboys did not renew Jason Garrett’s contract, Brown was let go and ended up with the Wisconsin Badgers for one season.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones had this to say about Brown:

Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who he knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up. My family and the Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken, and our love and support are with his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre.”

Brown had been dealing with colon and liver cancer since coaching with the Browns and after his stint with the Dallas Cowboys, doctors found a tumor on his pancreas which caused him to take a year off from coaching.

Author DeMarcoMurray

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumors Swirling Ahead Of The Draft

A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, “Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.”. If any of those four receivers were to be...
NFL
Yardbarker

USC Standout RB Meet With Texans - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below... APR 13 MR. FOOTBALL IN HOUSTON According to reports, USC running back Keaontay Ingram recently visited the Texans as one of the team's top-30 visits. Ingram initially was a member of Texas' running back room before leaving following the firing of Tom Herman.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Draft, ESPN 7-Round Mock - Would Dallas Cowboys Pick Tyler Linderbaum?

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have been conspicuously quiet at a time when most would expect them to be making moves to bolster several positions of need. After losing more players than they've gained Dallas will have to replenish its roster through the upcoming draft. While some mock drafts have the Cowboys taking a wide receiver with their first pick at No. 24, ESPN's most recent NFL mock draft has Dallas filling a need on the offensive line:
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Cowboys Announced New Jersey Numbers Tuesday

The Dallas Cowboys announced multiple jersey number changes entering the 2022 season. According to the team’s site, 13 players are switching to a new number. The Athletic’s Jon Machota highlighted a few alterations. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph and defensive end Chauncey Golston went to the opposite ends of the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Colorectal Cancer#American Football#Penn State#The San Diego Chargers#The New York Giants#Rutgers#The Cleveland Browns#The Wisconsin Badgers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Viral Text Message

While at a press conference this Tuesday, Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs revealed that he doesn’t have Tom Brady’s phone number yet. “I don’t have Tom’s number,” Wirfs laughed. “No, I don’t think I’m there yet.”. Brady used that information to his...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Rumored To Be Eyeing Top NFL Draft Prospect

The Dallas Cowboys look to be after one of the top wide receiver prospects in the NFL Draft. The Cowboys reportedly want Chris Olave, but most teams would also share that sentiment. Olave is one of the best receivers in the draft and could be gone by the time Dallas...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

'Coach of the Year'? Odds Don't Favor Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy

And as much as some Cowboys critics don't wish to admit it, McCarthy and his 12-5 record last year means Dallas already "turned around.''. Now, the fact that McCarthy is near the betting basement is something short of a positive sign. And of course the Sean Payton gossips are going to have a field day with it ...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Should Cowboys have made more moves during NFL offseason?

From an additive standpoint, the Dallas Cowboys' offseason has been strikingly quiet. After falling short of lofty expectations following a disappointing collapse against San Francisco in the playoffs last season, the Cowboys have done little to retool their roster as they gear up for next year. In fact, the squad...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
DFW Community News

Dallas Cowboys partnering with cryptocurrency platform

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys now have an official digital asset platform. On Wednesday, the team announced their partnership with Blockchain.com. The website allows people to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency exchange will be the team's official digital asset platform, and the first-ever cryptocurrency partnership with any NFL team.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'I would trade up' in 2022 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones left little doubt in January he was displeased with his team's one-and-done playoff journey that ended with a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys then began the new NFL year in March by officially trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Dallas later lost receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and defensive end Randy Gregory to free agency and, as franchise legend and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recently pointed out, still has noticeable holes on the roster ahead of the upcoming draft that opens on April 28.
ARLINGTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Former Houston Texans coach Wade Phillips among head coaches selected for XFL’s return in 2023

Wade Phillips will be one of the head coaches when the XFL makes its return in 2023, the league announced on Wednesday. Phillips was one of eight coaches named, with teams still to be determined. The league, slated currently to kick off in February of 2023, is still working out logistics and plans for what they intend to do for teams, cities, and venues.
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy