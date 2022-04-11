Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Passes Away

ARLINGTON, TX- A former coach for the Dallas Cowboys has died after a long battle with cancer.

Gary Brown,52, who was the Cowboys running back’s coach for 7 years has died after being treated for cancer.

Brown played college football at Penn State and was drafted in the 8th round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers. Brown then played for the San Diego Chargers and the New York Giants.

As a coach, Brown started at the collegiate level with Lycoming, then Susquehanna, and Rutgers from 2003-2008. In 2009, The Cleveland Browns hired Brown as a running back coach and in 2013, Brown coached the same position with the Dallas Cowboys. He coached players like DeMarco Murray, Darren McFadden, and Ezekiel Elliott among others.

After the 2019 season when the Cowboys did not renew Jason Garrett’s contract, Brown was let go and ended up with the Wisconsin Badgers for one season.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones had this to say about Brown:

Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who he knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up. My family and the Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken, and our love and support are with his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre.”

Brown had been dealing with colon and liver cancer since coaching with the Browns and after his stint with the Dallas Cowboys, doctors found a tumor on his pancreas which caused him to take a year off from coaching.

