West Texas Weather: Fire & Rain on the Same Day!

SAN ANGELO – Hot and dry conditions Monday will give way to extreme wildfire danger and the threat of severe thunderstorms Tuesday in different parts of West Central Texas.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say extreme wildfire conditions will exist Tuesday west of a San Angelo to Ozona line while at the same time severe thunderstorms will be possible across the eastern counties of the Concho Valley.

Temperatures will be hot Monday afternoon with highs reaching the lower to mid 90s region wide. Elevated wildfire conditions will continue.

By Tuesday, critical to extreme wildfire conditions will blow in with gusty winds from the south and southwest. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect west of an Ozona to San Angelo to Abilene line Tuesday afternoon.

At the same time, a few severe thunderstorms will be possible east of a Coleman to Brady to Junction line with large hail the biggest threat.

The drought will intensify with gusty winds, low humidities and high temperatures throughout the week. There is no rain forecast for the area for the next ten days.