Cape May, NJ

View the Stars at the Cape May, NJ, Lighthouse

By Bill Doyle
 2 days ago
Attention stargazers and lighthouse enthusiasts: there will be special nighttime climbs in 2022 at the Cape May Lighthouse during select new moon dates. The new moon occurs when the sun and moon are aligned with the sun and Earth on opposite sides of the moon. On evenings of the...

Rock 104.1

Whales Spotted For The First Time This Season In Cape May, NJ

Everybody loves to make fun of us when we share anything related to sea life making an appearance off of South Jersey's many beach coastlines. Truth be told, can you blame us?. Sure, we know the presence of sharks, dolphins, seals, etc. are to be expected to make an appearance from time to time, but it's still exciting when they do! Even though the beaches of South Jersey are known for dolphins and whale sightings off the coast, it's still fun to talk about them when someone was able to capture some really good photos of such an occurrence.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Delaware State
Delaware, NJ
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
Atlantic City Press

Tolls up on Ocean Drive bridges in Cape May County

Drivers are paying more to cruise the barrier islands on Ocean Drive after a 50-cent toll hike went into effect last week on the five toll bridges operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission. The tolls went from $1.50 to $2. Next year, they are expected to go to...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Cape May – Lewes Ferry to receive $600K for modernization of system

LEWES, Del. – Senator Tom Carper and Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester have announced a $600,00 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration’s America’s Marine Highway Program to modernize the Cape May – Lewes Ferry. We’re told the master plan announced on Friday will...
LEWES, DE
WPG Talk Radio

“Fixed” Road Signs in Mays Landing, NJ, are Now Wrong and Confusing

You know the old saying about leaving well enough alone? Someone didn't get that memo. Now, first things first -- I've been a bit of a road geek my entire life. I can spout facts and figures about roads and highways all day long (I know, it's hard to believe that I'm not invited to more parties, right?). And I'm well aware that I'm probably the only person that cares about this. But hear me out.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ Casinos Rebound To Pre-Pandemic Levels

The Atlantic City Casino industry continues to deliver. This is a great comeback story. New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has released full 2021 financial results, which demonstrates that the industry actually surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Additionally. eight of the nine Atlantic City casinos achieved a gross operating profit last year.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
UPI News

Dolphin stranded off Cape Cod beach transported to deeper waters

April 14 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers said a young Risso's dolphin that became stranded off a Cape Cod beach was rescued and transported to deeper waters. The International Fund for Animal Welfare said the 550-pound dolphin was found stranded off Point of Rocks Beach in Brewster, Mass., and about 25 rescuers, including AmeriCorps Cape Cod members, responded to the scene.
BREWSTER, MA
New Jersey Globe

Alexander gets Democratic line in Cape May

Cape May County Democrats have awarded their organization line for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd district to Tim Alexander, a civil rights attorney and former prosecutor. It’s a little anticlimactic following the withdrawal of his only major competitor to take on Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis) in the November general election.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Northfield NJ
