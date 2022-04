After unveiling new singer Erik Grönwall earlier this week, Skid Row are back with the classic-sounding title track to their new album, The Gang's All Here. Grönwall comes in as the replacement for ex-DragonForce singer ZP Theart, who joined the ranks in 2017, and he's got a killer set of pipes and a ton of charisma, all of which help make "The Gang's All Here" such a standout track and one that will take many fans right back to the late '80s and early '90s. Even "Tricky Little Vicky" hear referenced in "Rattlesnake Shake" off Skid Row's self-titled debut is here! And so are some rollicking riffs and screaming solos.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO