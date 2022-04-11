Judge dismisses lawsuit over Dane County Jail death

DUBLIN (BCN) – A federal lawsuit filed this week excoriates Alameda County, the health care company Wellpath LLC and more than two dozen individuals involved with Santa Rita Jail in Dublin for failing to prevent the suicide of a pre-trial detainee with substance abuse and mental health issues. The suit alleges that Jonas Alexander Park, then 33, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021, and booked into the jail in the early hours of Feb. 4. Park allegedly had a long history of mental health illness, including anxiety and bipolar disorder. He was also a drug user and suffered from opioid use...

