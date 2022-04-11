ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This portable outdoor chair takes seconds to set up and is ready for any adventure!

By Sarang Sheth
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubbed the Tripster, this unique portable chair from Trippy Outdoor is a convenient little piece that you can stash in your garage or the back of your car and pop out whenever you need it!. I had to stop myself from calling the Tripster a foldable chair because honestly,...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 1

Related
yankodesign.com

Pulley Light brings an adjustable, decorative lamp to your room

When I moved into my own place during the pandemic, I promised myself that I would fill my apartment with various furniture, devices, and items that I chose for myself. Living with other people means that you have to make compromises on how to decorate your house so on my own, I could have the freedom to make my own choices. Well here I am two years later and I have added some of my own touches but I’m always on the look out for some new product designs that are unique or match my interests and current decorations.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This minimalist litter box is designed to be inconspicuous to fit into any modern home

Hidden is an unconventional litter box conceptualized to be inconspicuous by design and fit into any modern home. The hardest part of owning a cat has to be taking care of the litter box. Cats mostly fend for and take care of themselves, but we’re in charge of the litter. Litter boxes aren’t designed for aesthetics, so cat owners usually have to find inconspicuous spots to keep the litter box out of sight and out of mind.
PETS
Simplemost

You Can Set Up This Pop-Up Camping Gazebo In 45 Seconds

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Camping officially ranks as one of the absolute best things about summer. But setting...
CARS
yankodesign.com

ANYWAYS Concept Furniture can transform into a lounge chair, table, and storage

Multipurpose furniture pieces are perfect for small and compact homes. There is a demand for such items because of limited space, as well as, the need to keep clutter at bay. When a furniture item is not frequently used, it could be deemed a waste, but that doesn’t have to happen. Multi-function products are essential, especially these days when people are trying to keep things simple. ANYWAYS is a solution for people who live in small spaces yet want to have the full benefits of having different furniture pieces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Trippy Outdoor
yankodesign.com

This table also serves as storage for your working and display needs

I have a lot of stuff. That’s the understatement of the decade. And I spend more than half of my day in front of a computer and therefore on a desk. When we started working from home during the pandemic, I had to look for a workstation that had a lot of storage so I could make the most out of my space at home, meaning it had to have storage functionality as well. And while I eventually got one that fit my needs, when I saw this concept for a desk and shelves, I wished there was something like that in the market as it’s perfect for my needs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ready to take on this record setting roller coaster?

Imagine going 180 feet in the air, then a 95-degree plummet, five airtime hills, two inversions, and four launches. That describes the new record-breaking rollercoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. It is called Pantheon, and it is the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster. Jonathan Smith, Vice President of Design and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Tree Hugger

Woman Designs and Builds Her Own Incredible Tiny House for $12K

People in the tiny house community often speak of their process of transitioning into tiny living as a "journey." It may sound like an exaggeration, but psychologically, the shift into this alternative lifestyle and way of thinking can truly transform many people. So much so that from their point of view, it really does feel like a rite of passage. Some say that the "do more with less" ethos of the tiny house movement makes them more aware of their true needs and wants, while others remark on the importance of being free from the debts that pin down so many in mainstream society to unsatisfactory jobs and the endless cycle of "keeping up with the Joneses."
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Biodiverse 131-Foot Superyacht Comes With Its Own Vertical Garden

Click here to read the full article. Green roofs and living walls are land-based designers’ first stops for adding foliage to an urban area. But Baglietto’s Panam is one of only a handful of yachts to adopt a biodiverse environment at sea, with a vertical wall of vegetation located in the main salon. The verdant wall, which is expected to live for years, is more than a lush, dramatic conversation piece. It serves as an informal partition between the main salon and dining area. It’s also one of many interesting features on a 131-footer that is a floating jigsaw puzzle,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Tree Hugger

Retired Couple's Mostly Off-Grid Tiny House Incorporates Sun, Rain, and Gardening

All over the world, the idea of living more simply, and that " " is slowly but surely catching on. One potential strategy of living more sustainably means living in a more energy-efficient smaller home, as these take less energy to heat, cool, and maintain, and cost less to build too—attributes that can make a difference as housing costs rise all around the world.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Floating Hotel Room Is Wrapped In Birdhouses

The Treehotel in Sweden is getting a brand new hotel room designed by Danish architecture studio BIG, and the thing is completely covered in birdhouses. The room is called Biosphere and it’s a floating room located amongst the trees in the Swedish Lapland. It’s camouflaged by 350 birdhouses that surround the entire room, contributing to Treehotel’s focus on “sustainability and natural tourism, [and helps to] facilitate the conservation of the local bird population,” according to the hotel’s website.
PETS
BobVila

9 Deck Plans for Extending Your Outdoor Living Space

Adding a deck to your home is perhaps the best way to maximize your outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing, playing, or just soaking up the sun. Whether you’re looking to construct your own deck or plan to hire a professional, finding wooden deck design plans that match your vision for the space is essential. These deck plans and design ideas can help provide the inspiration you need to get your outdoor project started. Before beginning construction, remember to keep deck safety best practices in mind. These can include making sure the work is approved or permitted as required and creating a sturdy foundation for the deck.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Fatherly

One Dad’s Must-Haves For Moving Family Fun Outdoors This Spring

This story was produced in partnership with Walmart. Spring is synonymous with warm breezes rustling the leaves, the comforting buzz of lawn mowers starting back up, and the collective sigh of relief from parents everywhere as they can once again send their kids outside to play. No one knows this feeling better than Peter Mutabazi, a father of four who uses his social media presence to share his family’s journey from foster to adoption, spotlighting the wild but wonderful ride that is single fatherhood. When it comes to getting kids of all ages and stages to unplug and get outside, Mutabazi knows how crucial it is to find ways to make it happen.
SPRING, TX
yankodesign.com

This classy electric café racer oozes with modern technology and looks to kill

An elegant electric bike designed for pure performance and classic motorcycle aesthetics evoking a sense of class that’s unparalleled. Undeniably boxy café racers are trending highly owing to their boxy looks and performance quotient. Spanish electric bike manufacturer, OX Motorcycles is quite fresh in the landscape being founded in 2018 but has proved a lot with its modern electric bikes that carry a semblance of retro styling with a mash-up of the latest technology and sustainable roots.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated modern cabin is clad in black and hidden in plain sight on Colonia’s coast

Nestled in the coastal woods of Colonia, Casa ZGZ is a prefabricated, single-story cabin that’s clad in black to hide the modern home in plain sight. Montevideo-based architecture firm iHouse constructs prefabricated homes using the latest dry construction methods currently trending on the international stage. With only 70 days to build a home for Conrado, an Uruguayan living in London, on his family’s property in Colonia, iHouse was well-equipped to take on the project. Formed by the merging of two modules, Casa ZGZ was constructed offsite and then installed on the family’s property in just five days.
VISUAL ART
inputmag.com

The 9 best trekking poles for any hiking adventure

In my early days of thru-hiking, I was vehemently against carrying trekking poles. I saw them as unnecessary, something that my parents or grandparents would use. In short, I regarded them as fancy-looking walking sticks. I was wrong, of course. Trekking poles are extremely useful for many backcountry adventures, and...
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

The 7 Best Headlamps for Any Adventure

Keeping your hands free while lighting the trail on your next outdoor adventure (camping season is just about here!) is convenient at the least and could actually be lifesaving in certain dire situations (like losing your footing on a steep incline or cliffside). And while that flashlight duct-taped to your head might be a budget-friendly solution, there are much more elegant and functional products out there. When you’re out on the trail at night, whether you planned to be or not, a headlamp can become the most important part of your kit. You could have the best backpack or the best hiking boots but, without a headlamp, you might be better off staying home. Whether you’re a backcountry skier gearing up for your next heli-skiing trip or just looking to walk the dog at night, these headlamps will light the way.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy