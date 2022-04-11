Johnson acknowledges his company, others benefited from law

This is a subscriber-exclusive edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Just when you thought there couldn’t be any more revelations about the Trump kids and their spouses, we got a weekend chockablock with them. On Saturday we learned that Donald Trump’s namesake was texting with his dad’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about overturning the 2020 presidential election before his father had even been declared the loser. On November 5, 2020, Don Jr. texted Meadows the following message: “It’s very simple … We have multiple paths We control them all.” According to CNN, the rest of the text “outlines a strategy that is nearly identical to what allies of the former President attempted to carry out in the months that followed. Trump Jr. makes specific reference to filing lawsuits and advocating recounts to prevent certain swing states from certifying their results, as well as having a handful of Republican state houses put forward slates of fake ‘Trump electors.’” That same day, Junior texted Meadows that, “We have operational control Total leverage. Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now.”

