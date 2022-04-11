ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

3 Lina Hidalgo staffers indicted in connection with million dollar COVID vaccine outreach contract

By KERA
keranews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHidalgo has not been indicted, and has denied any wrongdoing. Two current and one former senior staffers for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo were indicted Monday for...

www.keranews.org

KRGV

Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 92 COVID cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported seven people died due to the virus and 92 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of the seven people who died due to the virus, five were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest people who died were in their 30s.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Doctor sued for giving Ivermectin without consent fights back in court

A group of inmates sued an Arkansas jail and its doctor for giving them Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 without their consent. Now the defense is moving to have the case tossed out of court. According to The Associated Press, the defense attorneys representing the jail and doctor believe that the case should be thrown out as the plaintiffs are no longer living in the county facility where the alleged incidents occurred. The motion, filed Tuesday, notes that all four inmates involved in the lawsuit have been moved from the Washington County jail to state prisons. That jail - as...
LAW
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

CEOs of Four Large U.S. Meatpackers to Testify in Congressional Hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chief executives of U.S. meatpackers Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS and National Beef Packing have agreed to testify at a Congressional hearing discussing cattle markets and price increases for consumers, House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott said on Wednesday. "It is very important, very vital, and very urgent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH

