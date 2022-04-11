3 Lina Hidalgo staffers indicted in connection with million dollar COVID vaccine outreach contract

A group of inmates sued an Arkansas jail and its doctor for giving them Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 without their consent. Now the defense is moving to have the case tossed out of court. According to The Associated Press, the defense attorneys representing the jail and doctor believe that the case should be thrown out as the plaintiffs are no longer living in the county facility where the alleged incidents occurred. The motion, filed Tuesday, notes that all four inmates involved in the lawsuit have been moved from the Washington County jail to state prisons. That jail - as...

LAW ・ 20 MINUTES AGO