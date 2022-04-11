ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Officially Declares Juneteenth A Paid NYC Holiday

By Justine Golata
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twOqd_0f63OIGV00

Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African American holiday and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. According to Juneteenth.com , June 19, 1865 marks the historic day that federal troops announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, granting freedom to the enslaved people approximately one month after the Civil War had ended.

The day was first declared an official state holiday in June 2021 and later an official school holiday to be observed the 21-22 school year. As of today, NYC has just named Juneteenth an official paid holiday for city employees.

As the second Black mayor of New York City, I know that I stand on the shoulders of countless heroes and sheroes who put their lives on the line to secure a more perfect union. Now is the time for me to do a small part and recognize one of our nation’s greatest wrongs.  – Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Adams discussed the importance of reflecting on “our nation’s past atrocities” to unite all people on this day to “acknowledge the stain of slavery” and to highlight Black Americans innumerable contributions.

“It’s time for our city to finally do what’s right and officially designate Juneteenth as a city holiday. This decision is long overdue, which is why it will immediately take effect this year,” said Mayor Adams in a recent statement.

Find out more here .

In other news: To-Go Cocktails Are Officially Back In NY, With A Few Extra Rules

Comments / 3

Related
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
WDVM 25

DC Mayor Bowser and NYC Mayor Adams on investigating homeless murders

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A joint manhunt is underway for a man targeting and killing homeless men in D.C. and New York City.    According to police, a man they caught on surveillance video is responsible for at least 5 shootings this month and authorities believe them to be connected. Monday afternoon the mayors of both cities […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people were shot and another 13 were injured on an N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Juneteenth Com#Black Americans
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

NYC mayor Eric Adams is latest attendee of Washington dinner to test positive for Covid-19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 and has cancelled all public events this week, according to a City Hall spokesperson.The mayor “woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took [a polymerase chain reaction] test that has come back positive,” according to the mayor’s press secretary Fabien Levy.“At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be cancelling all public events for the week,” he said on 10 April.He also will “immediately” start a regimen of antiviral medication and is encouraging all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Amazon's second union vote in New York set for late April

March 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc workers at the company's "LDJ5" warehouse in Staten Island, New York will vote in person starting on April 25 on whether to unionize, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said Friday in an election notice. Workers received the go-ahead for the vote earlier this...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
782
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy