Bonei Olam Celebrates Historic First Uterus Transplant Birth in the Frum Community

thelakewoodscoop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just over two years ago that Bonei Olam arranged for rabbonim to hear from a renowned Swedish doctor who is a pioneer in the field of uterus transplants and was the first to deliver a healthy baby through such a procedure just four years before. And now,...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Infertility#Maternity#Frum Community#Swedish#Rabbi#Sahlgrenska Academy#University Of Gothenburg
