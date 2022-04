The 2022 Frozen Four, the final rounds of the men’s NCAA Division I hockey tournament, wrapped up over the weekend, with the University of Denver beating Minnesota State, 5-1, to win its ninth NCAA title, tied with Michigan for most by a single school all-time. Sixteen teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament, a few of which were filled with NHL prospects. Among those were three Florida Panthers draft picks, two of whom are still under contract with the team, with the third being traded away at the deadline. Here is a look at those three players and how they performed during the 2021-22 season, including the NCAA Tournament.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO