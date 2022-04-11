ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold and silver finish higher

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Here’s why gas is $6 a gallon in California, even as prices fall elsewhere

For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It’s already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation’s most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Nymex#The Associated Press
Action News Jax

What is ethanol and how will it help to lower gas prices?

The Biden administration will temporarily allow high-ethanol content gasoline to be sold this summer to help lower the cost of gasoline, senior administration officials told The Associated Press. According to the sources, the administration is proposing to allow gasoline with 15% ethanol to be sold between June 1 and Sept....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.26 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Wednesday. And the dollar is trading at 19.99 Mexican pesos, up from late Wednesday. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...
CURRENCIES
UPI News

U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show

April 11 (UPI) -- Gas prices continue on a downward trend across the United States, AAA data showed Monday. Regular gasoline dropped by about 8 cents compared to last week's price of $4.19 per gallon. The national average price for regular gasoline stood t $4.11 a gallon on Monday, with...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decline Again in NJ, Around Nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices declined again in New Jersey and around the nation amid plans for the release of more oil from the federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.12, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.90 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
Reuters

US petroleum product exports rise to highest on record - EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. exports of petroleum products rose last week to the highest on record, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Product exports rose to 6.8 million barrels per day, the data showed. Meanwhile, U.S. crude imports from Russia remained at zero for the second week in a row, EIA said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WHNT-TV

Gas Prices Fall Slightly

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has contributed to rising oil costs around the world leading to record breaking gas prices here in the United States. But things may be turning around.
TRAFFIC
WTOP

Grains mostly higher,Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 5.25 cents at $11.0550 a bushel; May corn rose 15.50 cents at $7.8675 a bushel; May oats fell 13 cents at $7.8750 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 19.75 cents at $16.7725 a bushel.
CHICAGO, IL
FOXBusiness

Gas prices at the pump ‘hit reverse,’ AAA says

Prices at the gas pump have continued to decline, with the average price falling below $4 "in much of the country," according to AAA. AAA cited falling oil prices for the recent slip in pump prices. The cost of oil accounts for 50% of what consumers pay at the pump.
TRAFFIC
WWD

Retail Sales Rise Despite Skyrocketing Gas Prices

Click here to read the full article. Specialty and department stores continue to log year-over-year sales increases in March — despite skyrocketing gas prices — but there were signs that momentum was slowing from earlier in the year. Last month, U.S. department store sales rose 7.4 percent while apparel and accessories specialty stores gained 7.3 percent compared with March 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s latest reading of U.S. sales. Sales at non-store retailers, which is made up mostly of e-commerce sites, inched up 1.8 percent as people clicked less and ventured back out to stores with lower COVID-19 counts.More from...
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

Summer gas prices will be high — but not as high as they are right now, predicts EIA

Rising gas prices could make your family's summer adventures more expensive this year. On Tuesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration updated its short-term energy outlook with new gas price predictions for U.S. consumers this summer. The agency estimates that regular-grade gasoline and retail diesel prices will average $3.84 and $4.57 per gallon, respectively, which would put prices at their highest since 2014.
TRAFFIC
WTOP

AP Top U.S. News at 9:18 a.m. EDT

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening. Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South. Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll. Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado. For churches hit by disaster, Easter brings promise of hope. Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy