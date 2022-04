DULUTH, Minn. – Allergy season is already underway for some people in the Northland. While pollen numbers won’t pick up until April and May, Dr. Minto Porter, an allergist and immunologist with Essentia Health, says outdoor molds starts to increase once snow starts to melt and humidity levels rise. “Patients will probably have more difficulty if they go into spring already inflamed from year-round allergens, whether it’s dust mites or cats or dogs or indoor molds.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 20 DAYS AGO