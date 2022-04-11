ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowpens, SC

Upstate restaurant destroyed by fire will not be rebuilt

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wagon Wheel Fish Camp announced Monday it will not rebuild after a fire destroyed the building.

We previously reported firefighters responded at 10:51 a.m. on March 27 to Wagon Wheel Fish Camp in reference to a fire.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke coming out of the building.

According to Wagon Wheel Fish Camp’s Facebook post , investigators determined the fire started in one of the exhaust hoods, moved to the attic, then due to the high winds of the day spread quickly.

The Facebook post went on to state that the owner of the property would not be rebuilding, but the business owners are still looking at their options.

“Thank you for your continued prayers and support,” business owners Christian and Christine Perry said.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

