Answer: The Delivery…Do you remember when there was a big blue mailbox on almost every corner? How about the drive-thru mailboxes for ease of mailing your bills or greeting cards? The big blue boxes are dwindling; soon to be a thing of the past. The latest box removed was located on Myrtle and Colorado at the Wells Fargo building. Luckily, Old Town still has a drive-thru — you just have to be sure to get there during its operational hours (see below).

MONROVIA, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO