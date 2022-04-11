ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Governor Hochul and state lawmakers wrap up the budget

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 2 days ago

Early Saturday morning, the Legislature approved the state’s $220 billion budget. The budget agreement was eased by billions in federal governmental financial support, as well as swelling state tax revenues. The state’s huge budget surplus made the budget negotiation process easier to manage, but it was still late – and Albany...

www.wamc.org

