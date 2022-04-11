Pink Floyd presents a new song using the voice of a singer who is fighting in Ukraine

For many of us the idea of the members of the British progressive rock band Pink Floyd getting together is simply fascinating. More than 22 years have passed since The Division Bell appeared on the market and the group went on a world tour (including a couple of concerts at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome in Mexico City!) and although in 2014 they presented the instrumental album The Endless River , it's actually about the outtakes by The Divison Bell and contained no new music.

Now Pink Floyd has returned to join the voices that repudiate the war. David Gilmour and Nick Mason presented the song Hey Hey Rasie Up composed from the recording that the Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlynuyk (vocalist of the band Boom Box ) made a few days after enlisting in the army, after having to suspend a tour by the United States.

Holding a gun and before the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kiev, Khlynuyk sang the nationalist theme The Red Viburnum on the Prairie a cappella from his Instagram account before leaving for war. Gilmour, who accompanied BoomBox on a live performance in 2015, was moved by Khlynuyk's voice and decided to make a composition out of it. The result is a powerful piece with the characteristic touch of his electric guitar and Mason's percussion.

All proceeds from the theme song will be donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Fund . David Gilmour stated that he had spoken with Andriy Khlynuyk, who was injured by shrapnel during the fight, in the days before to introduce him to the song: “I played him a piece of the song on the phone and he gave me his blessing. We both look forward to doing something together in person in the future. We want to express our support for Ukraine, and show that the majority of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”

Pink Floyd is one of the greatest bands in rock history. It was founded by Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Rick Wright in 1965, and was joined by David Gilmour after Barrett had to leave due to mental health problems. It is the band responsible for albums like Dark Side of the Moon , Animals and The Wall . Roger Waters left her in 1985 and Rick Wright passed away on September 15, 2008.

BoomBox was founded by Andriy Khlynuyk and Andriy “Fly” Samoylo in 2004 who sing rock songs in Russian and Ukrainian.