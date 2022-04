It will be the battle of Fenway Sports Group now that the NHL has announced the Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic. The game will be the 14th Winter Classic and 35th time the NHL has held a regular-season outdoor event. It will take place at Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox and be played on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Since New Year’s Day 2023 falls on a Sunday and the NFL is planning a regular Week 17 schedule, the league has moved the Bruins-Penguins matchup to the next day.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO