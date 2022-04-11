Artemis 1 launch: NASA update on Tuesday's planned wet dress rehearsal

NASA has just officially rolled out the world’s most powerful rocket. The entire reveal saw the massive Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion spacecraft — the two will be used for the next generation of missions under the Artemis umbrella. The SLS made headlines earlier as it quickly blew past its $7 billion USD budget, surpassing $30 billion USD, and was audited to cost $4.1 billion USD per launch. Not leaving it to the hands of private companies, the SLS is NASA’s answer for future missions and space exploration that first starts with an unmanned lunar mission, carried on to future missions in establishing a basecamp on the lunar surface, and eventually a human mission to Mars.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 27 DAYS AGO