Photos: Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus through the years

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of nearly thirty years, Tish Cyrus, have issued a statement after the news that she has filed for divorce — again. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," they tell People in a joint statement through a representative. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

