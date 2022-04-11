ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus through the years

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus through the years LOS ANGELES, CA -...

The Boot

Billy Ray Cyrus + Estranged Wife Tish Issue Statement About Divorce: ‘We Will Always Be Family’

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of nearly thirty years, Tish Cyrus, have issued a statement after the news that she has filed for divorce — again. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," they tell People in a joint statement through a representative. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
The Independent

‘Jesus is my booster’: Billy Ray Cyrus fans confused by singer’s shirt in vaccine photo

Billy Ray Cyrus has caused confusion with his decision to wear a “Jesus is my booster” shirt... while receiving his Covid-19 booster dose. The country music star, 60, shared an Instagram post on 7 April showing him receiving the booster dose at a clinic in the US, where several states are currently reporting a sharp rise in Covid infections. In the photo, Cyrus – the father of pop star Miley Cyrus – can be seen wearing a black T-shirt with the phrase “Jesus is my booster” printed across it. The musician’s caption read: “Jesus is my booster! Shout out...
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Tish Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus
shefinds

Gwen Stefani Flashes Ultra-Toned Legs In Sheer Tights And Cowboy Boots On Instagram: ‘Thank U Blake Shelton’

Gwen Stefani is a ska-punk girl at heart, and she sure knows how to give her classic look a hint of country flair on occasion. The eternal style icon, 52, just rocked an ensemble that blends elements of her edgy signature choices (like fishnet tights, a red lip and 90s red-and-black plaid) with DSquared knee-high cowboy boots in her latest Instagram post. Like the thousands of fans who double-tapped her pic, we too are in awe of how she can seamlessly blend different styles while making an outfit all her own.
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
Leavenworth Times

Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. Brown’s four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit “One Mississippi,” CMT announced Wednesday.
