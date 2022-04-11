ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Your Favorite Disney Hot 100 Hit? Vote!

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

The Madrigals may not want to discuss it, but the rest of the world still can’t get enough of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Following its release, the Encanto hit steadily gained momentum as it made its way up the chart, eventually spending five consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout February and early March before being dethroned by Glass Animals ‘ “Heat Waves.”

Since then, the song has rocketed to the very top of the Greatest of All Time Disney songs ranking , surpassing the likes of The Lion King ‘s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Aladdin ‘s “A Whole New World” and more.

Now that “Bruno” is officially in the No. 1 spot on the list, Billboard wants to know which Disney hit on the Hot 100 is your all-time favorite!

Do you prefer a classic such as Aladdin ‘s “A Whole New World,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King or “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas ? Or a more modern hit like “Let It Go” from Frozen or “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana (end credits versions by Demi Lovato and Alessia Cara , respectively, included)?

There are also more Encanto tracks to choose from on the list, including Jessica Darrow ‘s “Surface Pressure,” Diana Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz ‘s “What Else Can I Do?” and Sebastian Yatra ‘s Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas.”

Plus, the Encanto soundtrack isn’t even the most recent addition to choose from, now that boy band bop “Nobody Like U” from Turning Red — penned by none other than Billie Eilish and Finneas — has bounded onto the list at No. 27.

No matter which Disney hit you love the most, wish upon a star and cast your vote in Billboard ‘s poll below!

Billboard

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ From ‘Encanto’ Now Tops Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Disney Songs Chart Ranking

Click here to read the full article. The Disney soundtrack canon officially has its first new addition of the 2020s, thanks to the accompanying set to the breakout hit animated film Encanto. The soundtrack first topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Jan. 15, while also notching a pair of top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned  “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast) and “Surface Pressure” (Jessica Darrow) — with “Bruno” becoming the first song from an animated Disney film...
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

How to Vote For Your New Favorite Song on ‘American Song Contest’

With the first ever season of American Song Contest on the rise, artists involved in the series have begun sharing details ahead of NBC. Yam Haus, representing the state of Minnesota recently shared how to vote and the format of the show on a TikTok live. American Song Contest premieres on NBC on Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m. EST.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
WSVN-TV

Disney employees plan to walk out, as ESPN and Disney+ back LGBTQ+ rights

(CNN) — Some of Disney’s biggest brands are showing support for the LGBTQ+ community as company-wide walkouts by employees in multiple locations are expected to take place on Tuesday. “To ALL who come to this happy place, welcome,” Disney Parks posted on its Instagram Tuesday morning, echoing the...
SOCIETY
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 29

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. There are no new movies to the list on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 29, but they're in a very different order from yesterday. Yesterday's No. 1 and No. 2 are the same, Blade Runner 2049 and The Adam Project, respectively, but the new No. 3, Michael Caine-led heist movie King of Thieves, shot all the way up from No. 10. Netflix subscribers want to see geezers do crimes. And yesterday's No. 3 (Black Crab) and No. 4 (A Walk Among the Tombstones) are down to No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. Despicable Me 2, which is expiring from Netflix in a couple of days, is back up to No. 4 from the No. 7 spot yesterday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
thedigitalfix.com

Steven Spielberg told Michael Bay to stop making Transformers movies

Michael Bay is back in cinemas at the moment with AmbuLAnce starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as brothers who perform a heist and end up using an occupied ambulance as a getaway vehicle. While Bay is known for his enjoyably bombastic blockbusters, many consider a certain Autobot franchise as a fairly long stain on his career.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ misstep threatens to overshadow Chapek’s reign as CEO

Weeks ago, facing pressure internally to speak out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Disney CEO Bob Chapek took a surprising approach: he did nothing. His silence angered employees and advocacy groups to such an extent that he eventually backpedaled. But when Chapek finally did condemn the legislation, he provoked politicians and set off a weeks-long bad-faith crusade against Disney by right-wing media. The ensuing chaos is just the latest in a series of public missteps that threaten to overshadow Chapek’s tenure leading one of the most powerful entertainment companies in the world.
FLORIDA STATE
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

