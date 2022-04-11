What’s Your Favorite Disney Hot 100 Hit? Vote!

Click here to read the full article.

The Madrigals may not want to discuss it, but the rest of the world still can’t get enough of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Following its release, the Encanto hit steadily gained momentum as it made its way up the chart, eventually spending five consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout February and early March before being dethroned by Glass Animals ‘ “Heat Waves.”

Since then, the song has rocketed to the very top of the Greatest of All Time Disney songs ranking , surpassing the likes of The Lion King ‘s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Aladdin ‘s “A Whole New World” and more.

Now that “Bruno” is officially in the No. 1 spot on the list, Billboard wants to know which Disney hit on the Hot 100 is your all-time favorite!

Do you prefer a classic such as Aladdin ‘s “A Whole New World,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King or “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas ? Or a more modern hit like “Let It Go” from Frozen or “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana (end credits versions by Demi Lovato and Alessia Cara , respectively, included)?

There are also more Encanto tracks to choose from on the list, including Jessica Darrow ‘s “Surface Pressure,” Diana Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz ‘s “What Else Can I Do?” and Sebastian Yatra ‘s Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas.”

Plus, the Encanto soundtrack isn’t even the most recent addition to choose from, now that boy band bop “Nobody Like U” from Turning Red — penned by none other than Billie Eilish and Finneas — has bounded onto the list at No. 27.

No matter which Disney hit you love the most, wish upon a star and cast your vote in Billboard ‘s poll below!