Gabriella LeVach powered Florence to a 6-2 win against Burlington City in Burlington as she went 2-4 with two RBI and one run. Florence (3-0) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning before it was able to post four more runs in the fifth. While Burlington City (1-1) scratched across two runs in the bottom of the sixth, it was not enough as Florence scored one more run in the top of the inning and come away with the four-run victory.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO