Movies

HBO Max Sets The Batman Premiere Date For Next Week

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Batman is set to make its streaming premiere on HBO Max early next week. WarnerMedia announced on Monday that the blockbuster superhero film will arrive on the streaming service on April 18th, with an airing on HBO set for April 23rd at 8 PM ET. The...

