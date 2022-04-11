HBO Max Sets The Batman Premiere Date For Next Week

Close Enough Season 3 is coming to HBO Max on April 7th and they just dropped a new trailer. The animated series has been an early success story for the streamer. J.G. Quintel's long-awaited show hit HBO Max running and hasn't stopped. Now, there's even more zany adventures for Josh and Emily's burgeoning family. In time-honored fashion, a simple situation or misunderstanding always seems to spiral out of control in Quintel's shows. Viewers have not gotten tired of the formula, in fact the reaction to both seasons so far has been a resounding, "When do we get more?" So, HBO Max is ready to fulfill those requests. Check out the brand new trailer for yourself down below.
Comments / 0