ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Cody Rhodes On When He Knew He’d Be Leaving AEW

By Fernando Quiles Jr
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes is a WWE superstar again and he appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss it. He revealed the moment he knew he would be making his exit from AEW, a company he helped grow (via Fightful). On knowing he was done with AEW: “The Loews...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

WWE Schedule Update On Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the listing for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. We noted earlier this year how Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank, from the time the events were first announced. Lesnar has not been seen since losing the WrestleMania 38 main event to new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but coming out of WrestleMania he was still being advertised for Backlash and Money In the Bank.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Explains Why She Didn’t Return to WWE at WrestleMania 37

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp spoke to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch during WrestleMania 38 Weekend ahead of her title match with Bianca Belair. During the interview, she addressed rumors of her making a return at WrestleMania 37 last year. Instead, Lynch made her surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, where she defeated Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Below are some highlights:
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosemont, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Rosemont, IL
Sports
411mania.com

Video of Miz and Nia Jax From Alexa Bliss’ Wedding Goes Viral

The Miz and Nia Jax had a little fun walking down the aisle for Alexa Bliss’ wedding, and video of the moment has gone viral on social media. You can see the video below of the two jokingly showing each other up as they start down the aisle before joining forces to walk the rest of the way.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Cody Rhodes

The biggest twist to come on the first night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, was certainly the return to the WWE rings of Cody Rhodes, former AEW athlete, who recently signed a multi-year contract with the McMahons, after being absent for a few years from the Stamford company ring. Even though...
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE Raw live results: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan hosts tonight's edition of Raw. Cody Rhodes faces off against The Miz on tonight's show. It will be Rhodes’ first televised match on Raw in six years. After making his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeating Seth Rollins, Rhodes made it...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Sammy Guevara
PWMania

New Tag Team Signs With ROH And AEW

The Gates of Agony have reportedly signed to wrestle in AEW and ROH. The recent ROH Supercard of Honor XV event saw Toa Liona and Kaun debut as The Gates of Agony. They were introduced as the newest clients of Tully Blanchard, before they picked up an easy win over Cheeseburger and Eli Isom. Later in the show, Blanchard introduced Brian Cage as the third member of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, as Cage defeated Ninja Mack. Blanchard will now manage, Kaun, Liona and Cage in ROH, and apparently AEW at times.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II

WWE has announced a big WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. WrestleMania Backlash will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II. This will be a rematch from Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, which saw him defeat Rollins in singles action. This week’s...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes on the WWE star he was most excited to meet

Cody Rhodes has been making a splash in his short time with WWE and that all culminated at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago. He shocked the pro wrestling world recently when he left AEW for the bigger promotion. Cody Rhodes had to be careful about meeting some of the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Japan#All Elite Wrestling#Television#Combat#The Allstate Arena#Ring Of Honor
PWMania

Chris Jericho Reacts To Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho talked about Cody Rhodes’ decision to jump ship from AEW to WWE:. “I was honestly disappointed that he left. But, I get it. I’ve done it many times myself. You know this, we’ve discussed the reinvention of Jericho many times. I mean, I left WWE in 2017 for basically the same reason why Cody left AEW, from what I understand. He just didn’t think he was getting the – I don’t know if it’s the spotlight or the respect or whatever the word being, but you could kind of see the writing on the walls. Obviously now, Cody is as bigger than he’s ever been just by changing companies. And obviously, they did a great job in putting him over at WrestleMania, bringing him in at the highest of levels, and now it’s up to Cody to do the dirty work shall we say and continue that momentum and get that job done. And can he do it? Absolutely. He’s a very smart guy. He’s a great performer.”
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

On last night's episode of Raw, Cody Rhodes had his first televised match on the show since 2016. After a Miz TV segment with them earlier in the night, Cody defeated The Miz in his return to action on Raw. Seth Rollins watched Cody vs. Miz from ringside and then stepped into the ring after the match.
WWE
ComicBook

Report: WWE's Current Hierarchy of WWE Raw and SmackDown Stars, Including Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

WWE has an internal roster that ranks the top wrestlers on both the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The list is never officially given out, though insiders often manage to get their hands on updated versions and see where certain wrestlers fall on the pecking order. Mike Johnson of PWInsider posted the latest update on Tuesday, which lists the top three babyface for Raw as Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles and the top heels as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Edge and Damian Priest. It's worth noting that, despite being the Unified WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is only listed on the SmackDown roster (obviously as its top heel).
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

A new challenge awaits Cody Rhodes

Over the past few months, we have reported on our news board the news that Mustafa Ali, a lightweight athlete who played for months at 205 Live and then on Monday Night Raw, has officially requested his release from WWE, after weeks and months of no appearances. on-screen, with the...
WWE
Fightful

Ring Of Honor Roster Updated For 2022, With AEW Talent

ROH is under new ownership, with Tony Khan taking control of the company. The situation regarding the roster is an interesting one, as we've learned many wrestlers are signed to All Elite Wrestling, but performing for ROH. There are also wrestlers that aren't signed to AEW, but hold titles in the company, who will also be listed here. As we gain more information on who is a part of what roster, we'll update this.
WWE
411mania.com

Details On The Debut of Satnam Singh On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

As reported last night, Satnam Singh made his AEW debut on Dynamite, attacking Samoa Joe following the main event. Singh has been with the company since last September, training at the Nightmare Factory. Fightful Select (and Grapsody’s Will Washington) report that Singh’s debut was part of a plan to build...
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Announces Pre-Show Match For Windy City Riot

NJPW has set their pre-show match for this weekend’s Windy City Riot show. The company announced that Kevin Knight and The DKC will face CHAOS’ Rocky Romero and Wheeler Yuta at the event, which takes place on April 16th in Chicago, Illinois. The announcement reads:. Pre-show dark match...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy