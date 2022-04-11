ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Announces She Is Pregnant With 3rd Baby, Her 1st With Fiance Sam Asghari

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Baby one more time? Britney Spears announced that she is pregnant with her third child, her first with fiancé Sam Asghari .

" I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 ," the singer, 40, wrote via a rather confusing Instagram on Monday, April 11. "Four days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If two are in there … I might just loose [sic] it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Grammy winner first became a mom in 2005 when she and her then-husband, Kevin Federline , welcomed son Sean Preston, now 16. The following year, the Princess of Pop gave birth to son Jayden, now 15.

The former couple called it quits in 2007. The Mississippi native moved on with former manager Jason Trawick , lawyer David Lucado and Charlie Ebersol before beginning to date Asghari, 27, in 2016. The duo met on the set of her music video “Slumber Party” and got engaged in September 2021 .

“I can’t f--king believe it,” the “Circus” singer told her Instagram followers following the model’s proposal.

“Britney can’t wait to get married and truly start her life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021."They’ve already begun planning, and she is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions. As of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to wedding .”

Three months prior to Asghari getting down on one knee, Spears expressed a desire to start a family with the Iran native, noting that she was not able to due to her conservatorship.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the songwriter said during a June 2021 hearing, marking the first time that Spears had publicly spoken about the conservatorship since it began in 2008. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children."

After the Crossroads star’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 , she told her Instagram followers that she had babies on the brain. “ I'm thinking about having another baby!!! ” Spears captioned a photo of an infant’s feet at the time. “I wonder if this one is a girl.”

The dancer later hinted that she and Asghari were welcoming a “new addition to the family,” posting an Instagram video of herself feeding something bottled milk with her back to the camera in December 2021. “Guess if it’s a boy or girl. Thank you again baby @samasghari,” Spears wrote.

Us Weekly has reached out to Spears and Asghari's reps for comment.

