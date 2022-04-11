ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

‘We’re Being Bled Dry’: Furries Aren’t Going to Roll Over for Etsy

By EJ Dickson
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 11, Kabber Seifert changed his status to “vacation mode” on Etsy, the hugely popular online marketplace for homemade and resold goods. Seifert is a digital artist and also a member of the furry fandom, the subculture in which members enjoy making art and dressing up as anthropomorphized characters. On...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Etsy Sellers Strike as Site Ramps Up to Battle Amazon

A battle over the future of Etsy Inc. is playing out in public this week as some sellers protest higher fees and changes the company says are needed to compete for shoppers. More than 20,000 sellers on the digital marketplace have signed a petition against Etsy’s move to raise the commission it charges on each transaction to 6.5% from 5%, according to Kristi Cassidy, an Etsy shop owner and one of the petition organizers. Some, including Ms. Cassidy, are also going as far as temporarily closing their shops in protest.
BUSINESS
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Less Than $20 Today!

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whether working from home or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which can make a big difference when chatting it up remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide on the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furry#Statista
protocol.com

YouTube is taking on Roku with free, ad-supported shows

YouTube might yet stand a chance in the streaming wars. It just released 4,000 episodes of shows like “Heartland” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” all free to watch with ads. Each week, the platform will add 100 more titles, which will include both shows and movies. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NJ.com

Amazon is having a sale on Fire TVs: Here are the deals

Smart TVs are by no means cheap, but Amazon is currently have a sale across its popular Fire TV lineup. Fire TV is technology developed by Amazon that emphasizes Prime member services such as Prime Video and Prime Music. It also has built-in voice control using Alexa. The TVs are...
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: When Is It, Predicted Deals and Everything Else We Know

Amazon Prime Day has evolved into one of the year's biggest shopping days. And as if Amazon wasn't already bursting with can't-miss deals across major categories like lifestyle, tech, home, clothing and more year-round, Prime Day is basically the culmination of the retailer's hottest savings — all conveniently packed into one major shopping event.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
KDKA News Radio

Etsy sellers plan boycott over fee hike

Over 5,000 Etsy sellers have already signed a petition over a planned 30% fee increase, citing the company’s record sales numbers. Now they’re planning something bigger to get the company’s attention: a full-on seven-day long sales freeze.
ECONOMY
SPY

Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace Perks

Click here to read the full article. Amazon isn’t the only marketplace around. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Up Close: In Conversation with Berkshire Grey's Kishore BoyalakuntlaRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
ohmymag.co.uk

Oystering: The new dating trend that is here to stay

Break-ups are the worst feeling ever and no matter how much we try to keep a bond forever, what's not meant to be is just not meant to be. While there are not-so-pleasant dating trends out there, oystering is something that single people will actually enjoy. No, it doesn’t mean you eat a lot of oysters to find your way through the singleton kingdom. It’s more uplifting than that!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Amazon Maven

Amazon Prime Video Could be Worth $1 Trillion in a Few Years

A recent Seeking Alpha article from Bluesea Research includes valuable information on the video streaming market, leading to an astonishing conclusion: Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Prime Video could be about to become the king of the streaming industry. The main reason is actually quite simple: By including...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

My favorite iMessage tips and tricks and what I hope Apple adds in iOS 16

IMessage is such a great communications tool to use across your Apple devices. I love being to communicate my messages more clearly (and fun) with the slew of features and integrations within this app. It’s more than just text messaging these days, and it’s added new innovations to our everyday discussions. Since its release over a decade ago, billions of messages have been sent by iOS users alike.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Facebook Follows Apple with a Controversial Move

Life lesson for today: there ain't no such thing as a free metaverse. Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Facebook's parent company, is looking to enable creators to monetize what they're building in Horizon Worlds, its Meta's social metaverse platform for Quest VR headsets. New...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy