Politics

'This is a big day' Biden administration unveils new ghost gun regulations

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden appointed a new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms...

www.msnbc.com

NBC News

Inside look at the rising 'ghost gun' market in the U.S.

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard takes an in-depth look into the surging "ghost gun" market in America. The untraceable firearms are built from easy-to-use kits that can be bought online or at a gun show. March 18, 2022.
Daily Mail

Biden names his new ATF nominee Steve Dettelbach - who has called for an assault weapons ban and universal background checks - and announces 'ghost gun' crackdown with 20,000 homemade guns being reported in 2021

President Joe Biden is taking another jab at trying to get a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) director confirmed as he nominated on Monday Steve Dettelbach, a former Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. The announcement coincides with the administration's new crackdowns on ghost...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Tur
Person
Kris Brown
Salon

"That’s not how this world works": Josh Hawley gets schooled on the Senate floor

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tore into Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Thursday for blocking the confirmation of a number of Defense Department staffers, accusing the conservative lawmaker of "damaging the department." "This comes from a guy who raised his fist in solidarity with the [Capitol riot] insurrectionists," Schatz said during...
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ghost Gun#Firearms#Nbc News#The Anti Gun Violence
MSNBC

WSJ: Trump helped pave the way for Justice Jackson

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board writes how former President Trump's preoccupation with conspiracy theories helped pave the way for Justice Jackson. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 8, 2022.
POTUS
CBS News

What is a ghost gun?

The Biden administration unveiled new regulations for "ghost guns" Monday in a move that advocates say will help reduce gun violence. The new rules will help law enforcement track and trace these firearms, which authorities say are increasingly involved in crimes. What is a ghost gun?. Ghost guns are unregistered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Break
Politics
Axios

Biden announces pick for ATF and plans to trace "ghost guns"

President Biden will announce Steve Dettelbach as his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Monday, as well as new plans to regulate so-called "ghost guns," according to administration officials. Why it matters: With gun violence ravaging communities across America, the Biden administration is looking for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are ghost guns? Why is Biden taking action?

The Biden administration is unveiling a completed rule aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers.The White House and the Justice Department argue that regulating the firearms parts and requiring dealers to stamp serial numbers on ghost guns will help drive down violent crime and aid investigators in solving crimes. Gun groups, however, argue that the government is overreaching and that its rule violates federal law.Here’s a look at ghost guns and the debate brewing in the U.S.WHAT ARE GHOST...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: ‘This Town’ becomes Covid Town

WAIT, THEY KILLED THE FOX?!? — NBC’s @frankthorp just tweeted that officials put down the poor fox that was spotted and captured on Capitol Hill on Tuesday: “SAD NEWS on the Capitol Hill fox beat, per DC Health: ‘The fox responsible for 9 confirmed bites on Capitol Hill yesterday was captured and humanely euthanized so that rabies testing may be done. The fox was an adult female and her kits were found and captured this morning.’”
PUBLIC HEALTH

