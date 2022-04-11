ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

STORM THREAT: Severe thunderstorms likely Tuesday Evening

By Aaron White
KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes are on a storm system will move in and bring a chance for very strong and severe thunderstorms late in the evening. There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe...

www.kimt.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Hello, spring? Major snowstorm forecast to wallop Denver

The same storm poised to bring an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes over the southern United States this week will also produce a major snowstorm over portions of the central and southern Rockies and High Plains from Sunday night to Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm could become one...
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE

