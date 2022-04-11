DIG THIS: BOSTON COMICS IN COLOR FESTIVAL

It was 10 days before the 22nd annual Boston Underground Film Festival was set to begin when COVID-19 closed down the world, leaving the upstart organization saddled with unrecoverable expenses and artistic director Kevin Monahan stuck with stacks of cases of BUFF beer specially brewed for the event. “He drank it all,” laughs the festival’s director of programming Nicole McControversy. The two are in considerably higher spirits than when we talked two years ago, now that the self-described “annual sensory bacchanalia from beyond the mainstream” is back in-person at the Brattle Theatre this Wednesday, March 23, through Sunday, March 27, once again bringing the wildest, weirdest and most outré offerings to a loyal area audience with nerves (and stomachs) of steel.
Comments / 0