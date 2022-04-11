DIG THIS: BOSTON COMICS IN COLOR FESTIVAL

Disney+ has introduced scores of viewers to the latest superhero in the roster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the story of Marc Spectre seeing the protagonist with mental issues donning the outfit of the soldier for Khonshu as Moon Knight. Now, one fan artist has decided to see what the supernatural-themed vigilante might look like as a Sailor Scout, fusing the Marvel legend with one of the biggest anime characters of all time in Sailor Moon. While the two characters have never crossed paths officially, this certainly would be a crossover that would work well.

