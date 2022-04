The Amarillo Sod Poodles picked up their first road win of the season with a 4-3 comeback victory over the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field on Tuesday night. Amarillo trailed 3-2 when right fielder Dominic Fletcher (2-4, one run, two RBI) hit a two-RBI single to centerfield in the top of the eighth inning to bring home centerfielder Corbin Carroll and designated hitter Dominic Canzone for what turned out to be the winning runs.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO