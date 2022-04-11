ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treynor, IA

Treynor multi-sport star Schwartz takes advantage of open door at Iowa Western

By Trevor Maeder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Schwartz once thought he would play basketball in college, but doors opened for the Treynor multi-sport star to play football at Iowa Western. "This opportunity isn't given to a lot of people," Schwartz said. "I'm excited to play a sport at the next level. This is opening...

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona State women's basketball team sending 5 athletes to Division I programs

Daytona State College's women's basketball program celebrated five Division I signings this week, the regular period for athletes to put pen to paper on national letters of intent. The Falcons' five leaders in minutes, including four players who averaged double figures in scoring, are heading to mid-major schools. Daytona State posted a 15-8 record, returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2018-19. ...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daily Iowan

Iowa track and field splits up for three California events

Iowa track and field is headed to the West Coast this week to compete at three meets slated Wednesday through Saturday in California. Iowa will send competitors to the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, the Mt. Sac Relays in Ontario, and the Long Beach Invitational in Long Beach. The meet times are yet to be announced.
LONG BEACH, CA
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Set for Rematch with Creighton

Hawks Field | Lincoln, Neb. Tuesday, April 12 – 6:35 p.m. Pitching: RHP Mason Ornelas (2-0) vs. Malakai Vetock (1-0) Radio: Huskers Radio Network – Lincoln (1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Nebraska is set for a rematch with in-state rival Creighton, as the Huskers host...
CREIGHTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Nebraska vs. Creighton Baseball Game Suspended in Fourth Inning

Due to inclement weather, tonight's game vs. Creighton has been suspended after three innings. Any update on resuming the contest in Lincoln will be provided at a later date. Tickets to tonight's game can be used for a possible rescheduled date or exchanged for general admission to another regular-season home game.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders growing hockey in Johnson County

The Heartlanders, in their inaugural season, play their games at Xtream Arena in Coralville and are gaining popularity for the sport in the market. The first puck drop of the Iowa Heartlanders’ inaugural season was observed by thousands of spectators — 4,017 to be precise, not counting the players, the staff, or the folks who keep the Xtream Arena in Coralville up and running.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
College Basketball
Sports
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Junior Geniuses Set to Reign Supreme Nationally

Hoping to fare better than the other "Jayhawks" from Lawrence, Kansas, who just came in second in the March Madness basketball championship, a Cedar Rapids high school's academic decathlon team will represent Iowa among their super-smart peers nationwide. The first Iowa state academic decathlon was held in 1986 in Denison....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

