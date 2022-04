Joan Steinert, 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin (Town of Saratoga), passed away on April 4, 2022, at her residence. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Joan was born on November 1, 1943, to John and Vivian (Johnson) Hospodar in Illinois. She married Dennis Homme in Evansville, Minn., in 1962 and they had two sons, David and Knute. Dennis passed away on January 6, 1966. Joan married Lloyd Steinert in Evansville, Minn., in 1967 and they had a daughter, Dana. The marriage ended in divorce.

