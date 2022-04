A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in a car in Central City. New Orleans police said they were called to the shooting at 6:44 p.m. and located the victim at Third and Willow streets. He had been traveling in what appeared to be a black, four-door Infiniti Q50 with a baby seat in the rear when unknown suspects in a light-colored SUV exited their vehicle and opened fire on the car, police said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 28 DAYS AGO