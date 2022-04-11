ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Winners of 20th Annual Roots and Wings art show announced

By Nathan Prewett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being kicked off in January the winners of the 20th annual Roots and Wings art show have...

Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Art Guild gearing up for 56th annual Appalachian Art Show

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Art Guild is gearing up for its 56th Appalachian Art Show and is currently accepting entries of original and recent 2-D or 3-D artwork. The first-place award in the annual juried art contest is $700. The deadline for submission forms is March 24. This year’s juror...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Mary Ann#Photography#Mixed Media#Ben Smith
KIXS FM 108

Our VIP Show Features Stephanie Ross and The Southern Drive Band

Stephanie Ross and the Southern Drive Band return for the ULTIMATE ENCORE performance on April 21st from 7 to 8 pm. Events at the Mac Haik Performance Center are always FUN!. We call it " Ultimate Date Night Thursday," the perfect way to get together with friends and other music lovers to enjoy some refreshing beverages, food from the latest up and coming food trucks, all while enjoying a fun songwriter setting that brings EVERYONE together for the ULTIMATE VIP MUSIC EXPERIENCE! And with Stephanie Ross and Southern Drive returning to the stage, it's also the ULTIMATE ENCORE performance too!
MUSIC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Arts 13th Annual Student Art Show

MINT HILL, NC – On Friday, March 4, Mint Hill Arts was packed for the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony for its thirteenth annual Student Art Show. The gallery’s biggest show of the year offers Mint Hill’s students the unique opportunity to show their original artwork in a real and vibrant gallery.
MINT HILL, NC
KEPR

Spring is in the air - Custer's Annual Arts and Crafts Show is back

The 23rd Custer's Spring Arts and Crafts Show returns to the HAPO Center after taking three years off. The annual event showcases artisans from across the Northwest. Organizers say you can expect fine art displays, specialty foods, and seasonal decor to name a few. "The best part of the spring...
CUSTER, WA
FOX 43

Dutch Wonderland sets earliest opening day ever, April 16

Dutch Wonderland is opening the earliest it ever has this year: on April 16, according to a press release. At 10 a.m. on this day, guests will find a year full of new events, new shows, and the return of several beloved characters. Then, on May 28, guests can once...
LIFESTYLE
Mount Airy News

Millennium holds arts assembly, honors students

Band members perform for the Millennium Charter Academy assembly. The top three poetry winners pose for a photo. They are, from left, Noah Wilkes, Morgan Cooke, and Katherine Brinkley. Kindergarten student Erin Gough received an honorable mention award for her poetry. Millennium Charter Academy recently hosted its first kindergarten through...
EDUCATION

