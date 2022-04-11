Winners of 20th Annual Roots and Wings art show announced

Stephanie Ross and the Southern Drive Band return for the ULTIMATE ENCORE performance on April 21st from 7 to 8 pm. Events at the Mac Haik Performance Center are always FUN!. We call it " Ultimate Date Night Thursday," the perfect way to get together with friends and other music lovers to enjoy some refreshing beverages, food from the latest up and coming food trucks, all while enjoying a fun songwriter setting that brings EVERYONE together for the ULTIMATE VIP MUSIC EXPERIENCE! And with Stephanie Ross and Southern Drive returning to the stage, it's also the ULTIMATE ENCORE performance too!

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO