Cedar Rapids, IA

2 Dead, 10 Injured After Shooting in Cedar Rapids Iowa

By Tori Adams
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2 people are dead and 10 others are wounded after a shooting at a night club in Cedar Rapids Iowa early yesterday morning. A man and a woman were killed in a ‘targeted...

KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police say two Monday night shootings are not related, make no mention of Sunday shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a press release two Monday night shootings, roughly 90 minutes apart, were not related. Police said one person was hurt in each of those shootings and received non-life threatening injuries. The department did not offer a media availability and declined TV9′s request for an on-camera interview Tuesday afternoon.
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman accused of shooting gun at husband

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly shooting at her husband. KGAN TV reports that 36-year-old Chiquita Rollins was in an argument with the man at a residence on 18th Street Southeast. It escalated to the point where Rollins went to the car and got a gun.
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids shooting sends person to the hospital Monday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:55 pm Cedar Rapids Police received a report of a shooting at Cambridge Townhouses. Many details have not yet been released, but police say that a person was injured with “multiple gunshot wounds.” Officials say the injuries are non-life-threatening. We will...
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man arrested on multiple charges after firing projectile at officers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police arrested a man on multiple charges Wednesday after the man fired projectiles from a pellet or BB-gun at officers. Cedar Rapids Police were reportedly following up on a previous call in the 1500 block of Second Avenue SE when 36-year-old Leo W. Bushnell fired a projectile at officers. Officers traced the source of the shot to Bushnell who refused officers’ requests to answer the door.
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids Police investigating string of shootings

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a string of what they believe are targeted shootings over the last two evenings. Sunday night just before 7:25, officers responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in the 1600 block of 7th Avenue SE. Officers located a juvenile male in an enclosed porch, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was provided medical care and transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Injuries are serious but non-life threatening.
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead and another injured after a shooting early Sunday in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Police Department reported. It happened about 2:30 a.m. on South Virginia Street near Brinkby Avenue. Police arrived to find a person they described only as male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite medical assistance, he died at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
RENO, NV
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas City middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas City middle school. Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city. Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel. Emergency medical workers then transported the student...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Deaths of Baltimore firefighters in blaze ruled homicides

The deaths of three Baltimore firefighters who got trapped in a burning vacant home when it partially collapsed were determined to be homicides, city police said Wednesday. Investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also classified the January fire as “incendiary,” according to a Wednesday news release. That means it was set or spread into an area where flames should not be and involves a violation of law, whether intentional or not.
BALTIMORE, MD
WHIO Dayton

Smoke pours from Xenia house burning on Stadium Drive

XENIA — Firefighters are battling a house fire on South Stadium Drive this afternoon that was reported to have started in a kitchen, according to initial emergency dispatch traffic. Fire crews were sent to the 400 block of South Stadium around 12:30 p.m. Video sent by News Center 7...
XENIA, OH
UPI News

Kitten rescued from inside bathroom wall of California home

April 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped inside the bathroom wall of a home. The Fresno Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to a home where a resident reported hearing meowing coming from inside a bathroom wall.
FRESNO, CA
CBS Chicago

Authorities search for missing 13-year-old boy; considered armed and dangerous

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) – Authorities are looking for a missing teenage boy who stole a vehicle from a middle school parking lot last week. Lake Villa Police said on Friday, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:15 a.m. from the Palombi Middle School, at 133 McKinley Ave. Officers determined that a 13-year-old boy got access to staff-members keys and took a 2019 Kia Sorento SUV. The teen was believed to be traveling towards the Rockford, Illinois area, where he is originally from. After further investigation, it was also learned that he may have accessed a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous.The boy is currently a Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) ward of the state, police said. Law Enforcement and DCFS authorities in the Rockford area were notified of the incident and are actively attempting to locate the teen. The stolen vehicle was discovered Tuesday in the Rockford area, but the teen was still missing. Because of his age, his name is not being released to the public. This incident is still under investigation.
LAKE VILLA, IL

