ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art Forgeries in Light of Neuroaesthetics

By Reviewed by Kaja Perina
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Fraud, a new eight-episode podcast hosted by Alec Baldwin, is a riveting chronicle of the art world's biggest scandal in recent years. In the words of Michael Shnayerson, who reported on the story for Vanity Fair, New York's highly respected, but now defunct Knoedler Gallery bought and sold "one dazzling...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Christie’s Will Sell Two Swiss Dealers’ Vaunted Collection of Postwar Masterpieces

Click here to read the full article. After revealing plans last month to sell Thomas and Doris Ammann’s prized Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe for a potentially record-breaking $200 million, Christie’s said on Wednesday that it would sell the late dealers’ remaining collection of nearly 100 works this May. Thomas and Doris Ammann, who died in 1993 and 2021, respectively, founded the famed Swiss gallery Thomas Ammann Fine Art in 1977. Thomas Ammann Fine Art was known for introducing American artists active in the postwar era to European collectors. Many of those artists, including Warhol, were already famous in the...
ECONOMY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portrait could fetch record $200 million at auction

NEW YORK — An iconic piece of Americana is headed for the auction block at Christie’s this May in New York, and it could also be headed for the record books. The 1964 Andy Warhol silk-screen of Marilyn Monroe, known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” could sell for as much as $200 million, making it the most expensive 20th-century artwork ever sold at auction, The New York Times reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

$409.8 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Ceiling Goes Unsold, Baltimore Museum Selects Contemporary Art Head, and More: Morning Links for April 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DREAM HOUSE. With a new billionaire reportedly being minted every 26 hours, you might think someone would would want to acquire a sprawling villa in Rome with the only known ceiling fresco by Caravaggio. But that, apparently, is not the case—at least at its current price. As the Guardian reports, the 30,000-plus-square-foot Villa Aurora drew not one bid  at a Thursday sale with an asking price of €377 million (about $409.8 million). It also did not draw any bidding at €471 million ($511.9 million) in January. It will now...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Mark Rothko
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Monet
Person
Jackson Pollock
Person
Matisse
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Picasso
ARTnews

Donald Baechler, Maker of Pared-Down Paintings That Brought Him Fame in ’80s New York, Dies at 65

Click here to read the full article. Donald Baechler, a New York artist whose painted collages received significant attention starting in the 1980s, has died at 65. A representative for his longtime New York gallery, Cheim & Read, said that Baechler died of a heart attack on Monday in Manhattan. A representative for the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture said that Baechler had attended a benefit dinner for the school last night. “He remained a supporter and friend to Skowhegan for more than three decades and will be sorely missed by this community,” said Sarah Workneh and Katie Sonnenborn, the school’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
AOL Corp

13-year-old girl became a multimillionaire in 1 year by selling NFT art

Nyla Hayes has found the secret to success, and it's selling her artwork as NFTs. At 13 years old, a young artist has become a multimillionaire when she started putting her art up for sale as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. “Non-fungible” means that an item is one of a kind, such as an original song, video or drawing, and each of Hayes' portraits is unique in its own way.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Market#Art Historians#Art World#Art Fraud#Vanity Fair#Knoedler Gallery
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
Vogue

The Obscenely Lavish Vanderbilt Ball That Inspired The Season Finale Of The Gilded Age

As much of The Gilded Age does, episode nine of the HBO show centred around who was – and who was not – invited to a party. In this case, those excluded were members of the Astor family. “You wouldn’t call on her if your life depended on it. I worked on the dance for weeks. Did you think of that? You must have known she’d drop me when you wouldn’t let her into the house,” daughter Carrie Astor snarls at her mother, Mrs Astor, after the impressionable teen is disinvited from Gladys Russell’s debutante ball because her socialite family matriarch refuses to welcome Mrs Russell into her home. Spoiler alert: Mrs Astor eventually concedes to Carrie’s demands, and gives the Russells a call. The Astors then attend the ball, and the “new money” Russell family is accepted into New York society.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

See Inside the Massive 350-Artwork Gift Mega-Collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos Is Giving to Four Major Museums

Click here to read the full article. Greek collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos revealed plans Wednesday to donate hundreds of works from his collection to four institutions: Athens’s National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST), London’s Tate, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and New York’s Guggenheim Museum. All told, 350 works by 142 artists are headed to those museums, with major pieces by figures like Robert Gober, Mike Kelley, Lynda Benglis, Paul Chan, and Isaac Julien among them. In an unusual arrangement, the Guggenheim and the MCA Chicago will share their 100-work gift. U.S. museums have shared acquisitions before, but never before have two...
CHICAGO, IL
Curbed

A Greenwich Village Townhouse With a Massive Antique Door and Colorful Tiles

Since 1968, the Greek Revival townhouse at 161 West 13th Street has belonged to the family of George Pitt, who, as his son Alexander says, was “very much the Don Draper of Greenwich Village.” Pitt, the son of two Ukrainian immigrants, started his career at the New York Times and went on to found Spectrum Associates, which became a leading travel-production company that shot commercials and films abroad.
HOME & GARDEN
ARTnews

Picasso Portrait of Sleeping Muse Could Fetch $60 M. at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A 1932 portrait by Pablo Picasso depicting one of his lovers could sell for $60 million in May during a Sotheby’s modern art evening sale in New York. Femme nue couchée, which shows Marie-Thérèse Walter in repose, will hit the auction block on May 17. The sale will mark the first time the painting has ever been sold at auction. The current anonymous seller has owned the work since 2008. Walter was only 17 when she met the middle-aged Spanish painter. Picasso carried out an affair with Walter while he was still married to his...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Hundreds of art pieces discovered by mechanic in a barn could be worth millions

A mechanic has been praised for helping save the work of late artist Francis Hines, who allegedly left behind hundreds of pieces of works following his death in 2016, aged 96.The artist, who was born in Washington DC, left hundreds of pieces of art in a barn in Connecticut after his death, CT Insider reported last week.A contractor who found the artwork “abandoned” in the barn the year after the artist’s death alerted a mechanic, Jared Whipple, to the pieces because they featured car parts, thinking he would be interested.Then Mr Whipple, a car mechanic from Waterbury, Connecticut, retrieved the...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy