TV & Videos

'The Simpsons' Airs Episode Featuring ASL and a Deaf Voice Actor for the First Time

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Simpsons made history when it featured American Sign Language and a deaf voice actor for the first time ever in an episode, which premiered Sunday. The episode, which is titled “The Sound of Bleeding Gums,” focuses on Lisa discovering that her mentor, the late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy,...

hypebae.com

Comments / 1

Primetimer

Hallmark announces its first romance movie centered on a lead character with Down Syndrome

Never Have I Ever actress Lily D. Moore, who has Down Syndrome, will star in Color My World With Love for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie, which recently wrapped production, "follows Kendall (Moore), a talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them," according to Entertainment Tonight. "Thanks to the support of her mother, Emma (Erica Durance), and grandmother, Bev (Karen Kruper), Kendall is happy and thriving. Her life takes a turn when she meets Brad (David DeSanctis) in a cooking class at the local center for diverse learners and romance blossoms." Moore said of the role in a statement: “Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities. I hope viewers take away that Color My World With Love is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

The Simpsons - Episode 33.17 - The Sound of Bleeding Gums - Press Releas

LISA WANTS TO HELP BLEEDING GUMS MURPHY'S SON, WHETHER HE WANTS IT OR NOT ON AN ALL-NEW "THE SIMPSONS" SUNDAY, APRIL 10, ON FOX. John Autry II ("I Hear You") Makes Guest-Voice Appearance. Lisa meets the son of the late musician Bleeding Gums Murphy - and attempts to improve his...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Autry
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asl#Deaf Culture#Voice Actor
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
UPI News

Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video

April 8 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey is back with new music. The 23-year-old singer, a member of the music duo Chloe x Halle, released a single and music video for the solo song "Treat Me" on Friday. The "Treat Me" video was partially filmed in black and white. The video...
MUSIC
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
104.5 KDAT

Dove Cameron Is ‘Coming Back’ to ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Whether She’s ‘Invited or Not’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dove Cameron rose to fame as a young actress on Disney Channel's hit series Liv and Maddie, but now she is all grown up and ready to conquer the world. Cameron recently released her new single, "Boyfriend," and though it's the 26-year-old singer's first explicitly queer single, it isn't the first time she's opened up about her sexuality. In 2020, the Descendants actress came out publicly as bisexual while hosting an Instagram Live, according to BuzzFeed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Lowe’s Sons: Meet The Actor’s Two Kids, John & Matthew

The ‘Brat Pack’ member is the proud papa of two amazing children. Meet Rob’s sons John and Matthew here!. Rob Lowe has had a massively successful career in Hollywood, starting off as a member of the “Brat Pack” with such iconic 1980s films as The Outsiders, St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night. He later scored a new legion of fans with his comedic roles in Tommy Boy and Parks and Recreation. Along the way, he even picked up an Emmy nomination for his work in the TV drama The West Wing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

