ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Russian journalist who risked her life protesting on TV has new job in Germany

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xB0Tr_0f6390O000

A Russian journalist who protested the war in Ukraine in the middle of a news report got a new job as a freelance correspondent in Germany.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a former editor and producer for the Russian news station Channel One, is joining the German news organization WELT as a freelance TV correspondent and writing articles for print. She will be reporting from Ukraine and Russia, among other locations, publisher Axel Springer told CBS News.


"[WELT] stands for what is being so vehemently defended by the courageous people of Ukraine on the ground right now: freedom," Ovsyannikova said. "I see it as my duty as a journalist to defend that freedom. I am delighted to be able to do this now for WELT."

RUSSIAN TO DONATE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE TO SUPPORT UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

In a video that went viral last month , Ovsyannikova rushed on to the set of a news broadcast with a sign that told viewers not to listen to the propaganda and lies the journalists had to report. It also urged Russian citizens to help stop the war. She was then detained and questioned for 14 hours. She was fined the equivalent of $280.

“At a crucial moment, Marina Ovsyannikova had the courage to confront Russian viewers with an unembellished view of reality," Ulf Poschardt, WELT's editor-in-chief, said in a press release . "In doing so, she defended the most important journalistic ethics — despite the threat of state repression. I am excited to be working with her.”

Ovsyannikova said the war in Ukraine reminded her of the wars she lived through in the Russian republic of Chechnya as a child. The republic endured two invasions, one in the 1990s and the other in the 2000s, that resulted in thousands of deaths.

"Very vivid images from my childhood came flooding back," Ovsyannikova said. "I understood. I could feel what these unfortunate people are going through. It's really beyond the pale. It was impossible for me to remain silent anymore. ... And ordinary people like me — ordinary Russian women — need to do something about it. Everyone in Russia."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Ovsyannikova has remained outspoken about the war in Ukraine, despite her detainment. Ovsyannikova said that love and kindness are the best way to help Ukrainians heal and ease some of the guilt felt by residents of her country.

"The main thing now is love, not hate. Kindness, not aggression. Only this can redeem at least a little the guilt of Russian people," Ovsyannikova said. "And to give millions of Ukrainians hope for a better and brighter future of their country."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Axel Springer
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Russia reveals it has had 'almost 10,000 soldiers killed with another 16,000 injured' as satellite photos show Putin's forces digging in around Kyiv and 'planting mines' in sign that their advance has stalled

Russia has lost almost 10,000 soldiers in less than four weeks in Ukraine, according to its own figures. The death toll – an incredible tally for a war that the Kremlin believed would be over within days – was published by a pro-government website, but quickly taken down.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chechnya#Ukraine#Russian People#Channel One#Welt#Cbs News
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia’s top warship explodes, on fire in the Black Sea

Russia’s Moskva flagship missile cruiser incurred heavy damage from an explosion and a “fire” on board late Wednesday and Ukrainian officials are saying they fired missiles at the Russian cruiser. Odesa Regional Military Administration head Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that Moskva was hit. “Neptune missiles guarding...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
199K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy