Russian journalist who risked her life protesting on TV has new job in Germany

A Russian journalist who protested the war in Ukraine in the middle of a news report got a new job as a freelance correspondent in Germany.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a former editor and producer for the Russian news station Channel One, is joining the German news organization WELT as a freelance TV correspondent and writing articles for print. She will be reporting from Ukraine and Russia, among other locations, publisher Axel Springer told CBS News.



"[WELT] stands for what is being so vehemently defended by the courageous people of Ukraine on the ground right now: freedom," Ovsyannikova said. "I see it as my duty as a journalist to defend that freedom. I am delighted to be able to do this now for WELT."

In a video that went viral last month , Ovsyannikova rushed on to the set of a news broadcast with a sign that told viewers not to listen to the propaganda and lies the journalists had to report. It also urged Russian citizens to help stop the war. She was then detained and questioned for 14 hours. She was fined the equivalent of $280.

“At a crucial moment, Marina Ovsyannikova had the courage to confront Russian viewers with an unembellished view of reality," Ulf Poschardt, WELT's editor-in-chief, said in a press release . "In doing so, she defended the most important journalistic ethics — despite the threat of state repression. I am excited to be working with her.”

Ovsyannikova said the war in Ukraine reminded her of the wars she lived through in the Russian republic of Chechnya as a child. The republic endured two invasions, one in the 1990s and the other in the 2000s, that resulted in thousands of deaths.

"Very vivid images from my childhood came flooding back," Ovsyannikova said. "I understood. I could feel what these unfortunate people are going through. It's really beyond the pale. It was impossible for me to remain silent anymore. ... And ordinary people like me — ordinary Russian women — need to do something about it. Everyone in Russia."

Ovsyannikova has remained outspoken about the war in Ukraine, despite her detainment. Ovsyannikova said that love and kindness are the best way to help Ukrainians heal and ease some of the guilt felt by residents of her country.

"The main thing now is love, not hate. Kindness, not aggression. Only this can redeem at least a little the guilt of Russian people," Ovsyannikova said. "And to give millions of Ukrainians hope for a better and brighter future of their country."