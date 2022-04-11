ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

BITS & BYTES: Women in Roots concert; bilingual exhibit on vaccines; Ukrainian poetry reading; Green Drinks; Berkshire Bach essay contest

By Amy Krzanik
theberkshireedge.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEFFIELD — TapRoot Sessions at Dewey Hall will continue to highlight Women in Roots this year with a concert by Eloise & Co. and Casey Murray & Molly Tucker on Saturday, April 23 from 7–9 p.m. Eloise & Co. features the combined creative force of two of...

theberkshireedge.com

The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

$409.8 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Ceiling Goes Unsold, Baltimore Museum Selects Contemporary Art Head, and More: Morning Links for April 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DREAM HOUSE. With a new billionaire reportedly being minted every 26 hours, you might think someone would would want to acquire a sprawling villa in Rome with the only known ceiling fresco by Caravaggio. But that, apparently, is not the case—at least at its current price. As the Guardian reports, the 30,000-plus-square-foot Villa Aurora drew not one bid  at a Thursday sale with an asking price of €377 million (about $409.8 million). It also did not draw any bidding at €471 million ($511.9 million) in January. It will now...
BALTIMORE, MD
TIME

Elizabeth Alexander Wants to Know if Art Can Solve America's Problems

Poetry is rarely a paying gig. Never has been. John Donne was a priest. Langston Hughes was a newspaper columnist and a lecturer. William Carlos Williams was a pediatrician. But it’s possible that Elizabeth Alexander has taken the side job to a whole new level: she’s currently the president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the United States’ biggest nonprofit dedicated to the arts and humanities. Its endowment sits at about $9 billion.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

