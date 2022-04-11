Over two inches of snow reported in Lake Oswego area

The city's public works department says most affected areas are high elevation and that no roads are closed

The National Weather Service reported as much as 2.2 inches of snow falling in the Lake Oswego area Monday morning, leading the Lake Oswego School District to cancel classes and activities.

Jim Bateman, city of Lake Oswego assistant public works director, said all the main arterials have been plowed and sanded, if necessary, and that the most heavily impacted areas — such as Mountain Park and near Green Bluff Drive and Cherry Lane — are above 300 feet in elevation.

He added that no roads are closed and that the city continues to remove tree limbs and plow affected streets.

"All the roads (are) pretty much plowed off. I don't see people having a whole lot of trouble getting around," he said.

Sgt. Tom Harper with the Lake Oswego Police Department said there hadn't been any major accidents so far this morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Portland area.

"Heaviest snowfall is expected during the early hours of Monday morning, likely impacting portions of the early morning commute. Given that it is April and many have taken off winter tires, an advisory has been issued. Many places at river level will likely see less than an inch," the advisory read.

NWS also noted that since measurements began in 1940, this is the first April snowfall recorded in the Portland area.

