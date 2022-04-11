ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana pastor who taped children’s mouths says students bullied teacher

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
 2 days ago

A Louisiana school headmaster who taped five students’ mouths shut for talking too much is defending his actions, claiming the youngsters had bullied their teacher.

Pastor John Raymond, founder of Lakeside Christian Academy in Slidell and a former “Survivor” contestant, released a lengthy statement Monday in response to his arrest last week on three counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Raymond said the children “showed complete disregard” by disrupting their seventh-grade class with incessant talking, but none of them were harmed by the unorthodox discipline he doled out on March 18.

Their teacher, however, had gone to the office sobbing and threatened to quit over their alleged classroom antics, he said.

Raymond took the disruptive students to a hallway and gave them a choice to have their mouths taped shut with Scotch packing tape or be suspended, he said.

“The students all chose tape and I pulled off one piece at a time and carefully placed it over their mouths making sure I did not touch their nose or interfere with their breathing,” Raymond said. “At no time was tape wrapped around any student’s head.”

The students collectively indicated no when asked if their breathing was constricted, Raymond said. The school’s principal later told him she wasn’t “very comfortable” with his actions, which he forcefully defended Monday.

“We have a zero-tolerance bully policy at Lakeside,” Raymond said. “This means students cannot bully each other or bully the teachers. We are serious about protecting both our students and our teachers.”

Five teen boys were involved altogether, including three whose parents decided to press charges, Raymond said.

“The other two students have been attending school as usual,” Raymond said. “Their parents are completely supportive of the discipline that took place. In fact, another one of these parents has since applied to work at our school and is now on staff.”

Roughly two weeks later, a complaint was filed with cops and an arrest warrant for Raymond was issued, prompting him to surrender to authorities.

“We love all of our students at Lakeside and strive to maintain a safe and effective learning environment,” Raymond’s statement continued. “Building character in teenage boys can be difficult.”

Raymond insisted the tape was on the boys’ mouths for no longer than 10 minutes before it was removed.

“No student was ever treated with cruelty or harmed in any way,” he said.

Slidell police announced charges against Raymond on Thursday . The students returned to class for about 45 minutes before another administrator “felt uncomfortable” with the matter and removed the tape.

“Due to the fact the tape was wrapped around the students’ head, it had to be removed with a pair of scissors,” cops said in a statement. “During the encounter, the students claim they had trouble breathing and that the removal process was painful.”

In 2002, Raymond appeared as a contestant on CBS’ “Survivor: Thailand.” The New Orleans native was reportedly the first person voted off the island that season. He’s also an elected member of the Louisiana Republican Party governing board, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported .

